Monday, 09 January 2023 – There is a new twist in the brutal murder of LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba after it emerged that he could have been killed because of millions of shillings he allegedly received from his mzungu lover who lives abroad.

According to Kass FM journalist Lemiso Sato Emmanuel, Chiloba showed his close friends the money, including his male lover Jackton Odhiambo, who is the main suspect in the murder.

On the night he was spotted partying with friends at Tamasha Club in Eldoret before he was killed, he reportedly paid the bills in dollars.

Lemiso alleges that a love triangle might not be the main reason the deceased model was murdered.

His friends are alleged to have withdrawn the money after killing him.

“I am verifying reports by credible sources that Edwin Chiloba was NOT killed necessarily because of a love triangle but because of a KShs.5m gift,” the journalist wrote.

“Chiloba, sources confirm received Shs. 5m from a Mzungu lover. He then showed his circle of friends the cash. Hours earlier at the club he paid his bills in dollars,” he added.

