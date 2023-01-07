Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, January 7, 2022 – Four suspects have been arrested and a consignment of alcoholic drinks affixed with counterfeit KRA stamps recovered.

The four Stephen Ngugi, Amos Maina, James Nyaga and George Kariuki were arrested following an operation conducted by a multi-agency team comprising of detectives and KRA officials in Kiambaa, Kiambu county.

One roll of counterfeit KRA stamps, distillation equipment, and chemicals used in the production of counterfeit alcoholic drinks were seized. Bottles of counterfeited alcoholic products, including Trace Vodka and the popular Chrome Vodka were also recovered.

The raid follows a recent directive by His Excellency President William Ruto to the police, to conduct intelligence-led operations targeting counterfeit goods, after it was discovered that crooked businessmen had devised ways of evading taxation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.