Thursday, January 19, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said he draws his inspiration from former South African President Nelson Mandela

In a social media post after visiting Nelson Mandela Foundation in Johannesburg on Wednesday, Raila said the late Mandela inspired him from a young age and he continues to inspire him even today.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to the Nelson Mandela Foundation for hosting me this afternoon and guiding me through Madiba’s legacy, which they have preserved,”

“Madiba’s legacy has and will continue to inspire me. Hope it inspires you too!” Raila said in a statement on Twitter.

The Azimio leader flew out of the country last Friday, the same day President William Ruto started the two-day working tour of his Nyanza backyard.

His spokesman Dennis Onyango said in a statement the ODM leader would, while in the country, hold a series of meetings in his capacity as the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa.

He has held talks with South African Minister for Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu as well as African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) chief executive Nardos Bekele.

