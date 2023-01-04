Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo has sparked reactions after posting photos bonding with his two wives.

They were photographed spending family time on the hills while dressed in Maasai attires.

Sharing the photo on his Instagram account, Letoo wrote “New Year’s Eve”.

Fans flocked to his timeline and admired the strong bond between his wives.

Letoo has always advocated for polygamous marriages.

Last year, he urged ladies to accept polygamous marriages through a social media post as he delved into the rising cases of murder among married couples in the country.

The seasoned journalist said accepting polygamy is the key to reversing the trend in which married couples turn on each other, sometimes ending in death.

See the photos that she posted.

