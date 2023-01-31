Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – Detectives based at Kasarani arrested three suspects found in possession of stolen goods in Githurai 44.

Francis Itaru, Joel Njoroge, and John Warui are the newest guests of the state after their plan to sell stolen electronics was disrupted by sleuths following a tip-off.

Earlier, the detectives who were on patrol within Kasarani had received information regarding two vehicles that were ferrying the goods for sale in Githurai 44 and arrested the thugs as they attempted to sell them to traders dealing with electronics.

A search conducted in their car led to the recovery of forged number plate stickers, a bunch of master keys, a HP Laptop and assorted house-breaking tools.

The three were escorted to Kasarani police station for further interrogation before arraignment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.