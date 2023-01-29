Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, January 29, 2023 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned a member of the Nairobi County Assembly after his remarks during Azimio La Umoja political rally in Kamukunji on Monday.

Korogocho Ward Representative Absalom Odhiambo, alias Matakwey Mobimba, got himself in the agency’s bad books after making damning remarks during the political gathering attended by Raila Odinga and other Azimio luminaries.

The politician is quoted calling for a mass action through which Azimio supporters would storm State House Nairobi and oust President William Ruto.

Using unprintable words to refer to the president, the MCA accused the head of state of plundering the country’s economy for the few months he has been in office.

Owing to the magnitude of the MCA’s sentiments and their implication on the country’s political realm, the NCIC wants Matakwey to appear before it for interrogations.

The Simon Kobia-led team argues that the sentiments of the leader would cause unnecessary tension at a time the country is striving to move on from the aftermath of the 2022 General Election.

“We have summoned Absalom Odhimabo to record a statement. We are calling upon all leaders to stop actions and rhetorics that can trigger violence.

“We wish to remind Kenyans that the president who is also head of state is the symbol of national unity. Consequently, any actions that undermine the presidency will not only damage national cohesion but will also injure the peace and unity among Kenyans. The president should be accorded respect,” the commission said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST