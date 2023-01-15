Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 15, 2023 – Freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi’s widow Mukami Kimathi is appealing for help after she was detained at a Nairobi Hospital over Sh 1 million bill.

In a statement, Kimathi’s daughter Miriam lamented that all efforts to reach President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua have been in vain.

She added that they were directed to contact their local MP for Embakasi Central, Benjamin Gathiru, for further assistance – a move yet to yield results for the family.

“No assistance was provided, we were directed to our local MP who continued to take us in rounds,” Miriam complained.

In a recent media report, the Embakasi Central lawmaker noted that he was still trying to get a hold of the DP to solve the issue.

“I will consult with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to see how we can get the bill paid,” the MP noted.

Mukami was admitted to a hospital in Nairobi on January 5 after suffering pneumonia symptoms. She was discharged on January 12 but has not been allowed to leave the hospital due to the medical bill.

According to the medical records, Mukami has been experiencing difficulties in breathing since the beginning of the year.

“We are calling out on Kenyans of goodwill to come to our aid. We are helpless as we cannot afford the medical bill,” Miriam appealed.

She also shared contact details to help in the fundraising.

Her detention at the hospital elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans who lamented the negligence of the government to the widow of the renowned Dedan Kimathi.

Many called upon the government and other philanthropists to help the 101-year-old widow leave the hospital.

In addition, Kenyans asked the government to ensure family members of the late freedom warriors are taken care of.

