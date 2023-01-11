Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 11 January 2023 – Naomi Osaka has revealed that she is pregnant.

The award-winning professional tennis player took to Twitter to announce that she is expecting her first child with rapper Cordae.

She shared a photo of her sonogram and wrote: “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to.”

She added: “I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha.”

Osaka — who went public with Cordae in 2019 — says she will not be competing in the meantime. However, she plans to return for the Australian Open in 2024.