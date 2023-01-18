Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – Police have arrested a middle-aged man believed to have defrauded his victims millions of shillings.

The suspect, Abdiqafar Abdirashid Abey, was nabbed at Wilson Airport while waiting to board a plane to Elwak.

He is suspected of defrauding the public millions of shillings as reported at Nyanchwa Police Station in Kisii County.

Police thanked members of the public for providing crucial information that led to the timely arrest of the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.