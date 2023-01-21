Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, 21 January 2023 – Members of the Akorino sect are often viewed as the holy of the holiest among Christians.

However, Bishop Isaac Nduati Mwangi’s habits are far from everything you’ve ever heard or believed about Akorino.

Perhaps he is the only bishop who will walk into a bar in broad daylight, ask for his favourite drink and enjoy it without being concerned about what people will say.

The bishop who runs a church in Mwiki said in a past interview that he started taking alcohol from an early age.

“My grandfather used to make the traditional booze and would share some with me because I’m named after him. Since then, I’ve taking alcohol and I don’t think I’m stopping anytime soon,” he said.

The man of the cloth further said that he was ordained as a pastor and bishop while still an alcoholic.

He remarked that his spiritual fathers were impressed by his teachings and the ability to attract many followers, thus they did not focus much on the negative side.

“When it comes to spreading the gospel, I am a very serious person. I’ve started numerous church branches in Nyeri, Murang’a, and Nairobi from the scratch and now they have huge followings,” he said.

On Thursday night, Bishop Nduati was pictured at Quiver Lounge along Thika Road busy enjoying his drink during a Mugithi night that was hosted by Samidoh and Jose Gatutura.

See the photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.