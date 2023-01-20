Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, January 20, 2023 – Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has rewarded the only Member of County Assembly, Simon Kiambi, who stood by her side during the impeachment period by MCAs.

In a statement after visiting Kiagu Ward, Mwangaza announced that she wholeheartedly decided to reward the lawmaker though he uniquely accepted the offer.

Instead of proposing a personal reward, Kiambi stated that all he wanted was development projects in his ward.

“I’d like to convey special gratitude to Hon. Kiambi for standing with me against the odds. He has faced a lot of resistance because of his stand.”

“When I called him to ask what he would like me to do for him, as the selfless leader that he is, he said that all he wants are boreholes, bursaries and roads to benefit his people. He is the epitome of exemplary servant leadership. May the Lord of heaven bless him abundantly,” she noted.

Still feeling indebted to Kiambi, for opposing her impeachment, Mwangaza added that she will be sponsoring part of the students sponsored by Kiambi.

“For every 50 students that Kiambi sponsors to access technical skills, I will sponsor 20 because education is the greatest equalizer that I know,” she stated.

In the company of her deputy Mutuma M’ethingia, Mwangaza launched a road construction and grading of 6km Kiamuri-Muthithi-Kiraka road and 9.9 km Nguna-Mworoto-Muthijine-Mpuga-Mati Road.

She announced that she was working hard to make sure she delivered all tasks as expected by Meru residents.

“All impassable roads must be made passable. I’m in a rush against time to exceed the expectations that the people of Meru have put in me and my administration. This is only the beginning.”

“Much more is coming. As a community, let us unite so that we can bring about substantive progress. My love for the people of Meru knows no bounds,” she explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST