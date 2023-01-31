Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – Makueni County Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jr. has dismissed the Azimio One Kenya Alliance protest rallies announced by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and reiterated he won’t be part of the same.

Speaking on Monday, Mutula who was elected on a Wiper Democratic Movement party ticket under the Azimio coalition, said the rallies add no value to Mwananchi.

“I will not go to the demonstrations until we get good roads, airports and other projects which the Nyanza region got from former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government,” Governor Mutula said.

Mutula said he will work with the current government to ensure it delivers developments to his people, stating that fighting the current government will not help the Kamba community.

“We will have to get hold of the national government closer to benefit with big projects as Nyanza did in the previous government,” Mutula said

He said that the Ukambani region is not equal to Nyanza in terms of development, and it’s high time they worked with Ruto’s government to be at par with Nyanza instead of participating in rallies against the Kenya Kwanza government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST