Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, has advised President William Ruto to give in to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s demands or fall like a Neo-Babylonian king, Nebuchadnezzar.

According to Ngunyi, Raila Odinga is organising protest rallies because he wants a national dialogue and not a handshake, as Ruto and his men have been claiming.

Mutahi gave an analogy of a combustion engine where he said if you block an exhaust pipe, the working system of the engine collapses and this is what will happen if Ruto refuses to dialogue with Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader.

“A political system is like a COMBUSTION engine. It needs an EXHAUST pipe. If you block the exhaust, the SYSTEM will burst asunder.

“Is Raila asking for a handshake? He wants NATIONAL DIALOGUE. If you BLOCK the exhaust, the system will burst ASUNDER. But will he SUCCEED? No idea,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

Ruto has already maintained that he will not dialogue or enter into a handshake with Raila Odinga and urged him to continue with his protest rallies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.