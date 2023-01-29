Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 29, 2023 – Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has weighed in on President William Ruto’s plan to revive the Huduma Namba programme.

Taking to Twitter after Ruto made the declaration of reviving Huduma Namba, Ngunyi opined that there is no difference between the Kenya Kwanza government and the previous administration under retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The more things change, the more they remain the same. Huduma Namba is back. And government intends to borrow 3.6 trillion in debt during its first term (Media Reports). Different monkeys, same forest,” Ngunyi tweeted.

Ruto directed Information, Communication, and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo to work on creating digital identity cards for Kenyans within the next 11 months.

“I have asked the Ministry of ICT to work on a digital identity so that the big Huduma thing that never was can finally be completed and Kenyans to have a digital identity.

“I have ICT CS Eliud Owalo that by the end of this year, Kenyans must be able to identify themselves digitally,” Ruto stated during the Data Privacy Conference at KICC.

The Head of State further stated that his government will enhance service delivery by digitizing and automating critical processes by migrating the majority of the services online.

The Kenyan DAILY POST