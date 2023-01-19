Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 19, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi, has shared his thoughts after President William Ruto showered outgoing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati with praises over how he conducted the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

Speaking on Tuesday when he met chairpersons and members of independent and Constitutional Commissions, Ruto said Chebukati is one of the heroes of the election.

Ruto also said during last year’s election, the ‘deep state’ was planning to abduct, torture and kill Chebukati to compromise the outcome of the election.

Reacting to Ruto’s remarks, Mutahi Ngunyi said the glorification of Chebukati by Ruto is beginning to sound suspicious.

On the killing of Chebukati, Ngunyi said since it is yet to happen, the IEBC chairman should read the book Macbeth by William Shakespeare.

“This GLORIFICATION of Chebukati by Ruto is beginning to sound SUSPECT.

“It is on STEROIDS in an unusual way. And on killing Chebukati, MAYBE it has not HAPPENED yet.

“He should read MACBETH,” Ngunyi wrote on his Twitter page

The book narrates how three witches tell the Scottish general Macbeth that he will be King of Scotland. Encouraged by his wife, Macbeth kills the king, becomes the new king, and kills more people out of paranoia. Civil war erupts to overthrow Macbeth, resulting in more deaths.

