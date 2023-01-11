Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has predicted that President William Ruto will soon take over the Luhya nation from Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

For almost two decades, the Luhya community has been supporting Raila Odinga, but according to Mutahi Ngunyi, this might end soon.

Mutahi said Ruto successfully managed to take over Kalenjin nation from late former President Daniel Moi and also took over the control of GEMA nation from former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

The analyst said it is just a matter of time before the ‘Son of Kamagut’ takes over the Mulembe nation that has been Raila Odinga’s stronghold.

“Ruto WRESTLED the Kalenjin Nation from Mzee Moi. Did he SUCCEED? Yes.

“Then he took the GEMA Nation from Uhuru Kenyatta. Did he SUCCEED? Yes.

“Now he wants to WRESTLE the Mulembe Nation from Raila. Will he SUCCEED? Yes. Any QUESTIONS?” Mutahi Ngunyi stated.

Mutahi’s statement comes days after Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi asked voters in western Kenya to abandon the opposition and focus on supporting the Kenya Kwanza government.

