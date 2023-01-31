Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has urged President William Ruto to stop undermining Azimio La Umoja Alliance protest rallies.

Azimio coalition, under the command of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, has been holding protest rallies claiming Ruto is illegally in office since he didn’t win the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

The opposition coalition has held two rallies in Nairobi, one in Kamukunji and the other at Jacaranda Grounds and all have been successful.

Reacting to Azimio rallies, Ngunyi said Ruto should be very worried because Raila Odinga, in times of crisis, is like a fish in water and he will make the country ungovernable.

Ngunyi further warned Ruto that Raila managed to bring down late former president Daniel Moi’s government, managed to form a coalition government with late former President Mwai Kibaki and also managed to have a handshake with former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Dear Ruto: You asked for OPPOSITION. You GOT it. What is the PROBLEM now? Raila in CRISIS is like a FISH in water. He will make this country UNGOVERNABLE. Moi CLIMBED down. Kibaki Climbed DOWN. And Uhuru Climbed DOWN. Bark less, BITE in silence,” Mutahi stated on his social media page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST