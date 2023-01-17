Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Roots Party Leader George Luchiri Wajackoyah has reached out to President William Ruto on behalf of Muslim ladies regarding police uniforms.

Speaking during the thanksgiving ceremony of Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) Commissioner Hadijah Nganyi Jumaat at the Mumias Cultural Centre in Mumias Town, Wajackoyah asked the Head of State to allow Muslim ladies to wear hijabs.

He stated that it was important for Muslims to be recognised in every sector.

“I want all Muslim ladies who are police officers to be allowed to cover their heads with hijabs. The Officer’s cap should be on top of the hijab. I want Muslims to be represented everywhere,” he pleaded.

He further added that it was disrespectful for Muslim ladies to be forced to live just like any other ordinary Kenyan lady.

“I don’t want to see Muslim ladies wearing (uniforms) just like any other police officer,” he added.

The former presidential aspirant also asked the Head of State to recognise Fridays as a holiday to honor the Islamic religion.

He argued that it was unfair for the Muslims not to have a day set aside for them to worship like other religions.

“I want the government to make Friday a holiday for the Muslims. Seventh-Day Adventists have Saturdays and Christians have Sundays but Muslims have no day,” he lamented.

Wajackoyah’s plea came after Ruto underscored that the government had an obligation to provide requisite uniforms for the officers and ensure that none of them is asked to purchase uniforms with their own money.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.