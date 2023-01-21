Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, January 21, 2023 -President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba has said he hopes he will succeed his father and become the next President of Uganda.

In a Twitter post on Friday, Muhoozi noted that his ascension to Uganda’s top seat was written in stone and that persons trying to prevent it were fighting a losing battle.

“I will be President of this country after my father. Those fighting the project are lost. The MK Movement will win!” he said.

Prior to the aforesaid utterances, Muhoozi, in a now-deleted tweet, reignited his online storm with Kenyans regarding a purported plan “to invade Kenya”.

“I will capture Nairobi for sure! That’s my hometown. If any Kenyan tries to prevent me. He’ll be soup! We will drink him for dinner. My father can sack me again if he wants,” read the deleted tweet.

According to Muhoozi, Kenyans are wary of Uganda because of its military might which he claims is far superior to Nairobi’s.

“Some Kenyans fear us because they know our military is greater than theirs. Our Army can capture Nairobi in 1 week!” said Muhoozi.

