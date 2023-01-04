Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – An outspoken Member of Parliament from the Mt Kenya region has accused Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi of being behind the motion to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Tuesday, Kieni MP Njoroge Wainaina said Mudavadi has been meeting Kenya Kwanza Alliance MPs and Azimio MPs from Western Kenya and this is where they planned to impeach Gachagua.

The motion to impeach Gachagua is being drafted by Bumula Member of Parliament, Jack Wamboka, who is an Azimio One Kenya MP.

Wamboka accuses Gachagua of leaning too much to his Mt Kenya backyard.

“Every time Rigathi speaks you wonder whether he is the Deputy President of Kenya or Deputy President of the Kikuyu republic,” the MP said and went on to threaten, “I will bring a motion to impeach you, discuss your conduct and impeach you,” Wamboka

