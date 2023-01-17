Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has kickstarted the process to clear a Ksh99 billion bill left by his predecessor Anne Kananu and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss Mohammed Badi.

Through a Gazette Notice dated January 16, 2023, Sakaja formed a committee to verify the legitimacy of various tenders awarded by the former administrations.

The committee will be chaired by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru’s husband Kamotho Waiganjo and former nominated Senator Sylvia Kasanga will serve as its vice-chairperson.

Other committee members include; Law Society of Kenya President Eric Theuri, Elias Mutuma, Aldrin Ojiambo, Dulma Farah Mohamed, David Kabeberi, Dickson Mutuku, Jackson Onyango, Emily Chelule, Victor Swanya, and Wangechi Wahome Ng’ayu.

The joint secretaries for the committee will be Beatrice Auma Otieno and Francis Njoroge.

The governor mandated the committee to access reports of previous investigations, conduct studies, and research how the bills were accrued.

The committee will submit monthly reports and a final recommendation to the Governor in three months during the duration in which the bills are set to be settled.

According to the Gazette Notice, the committee can co-opt any person or appoint sub-committees as it deems fit only for specialized aspects of its terms of reference.

According to the Controller of Budget (CoB), Sakaja inherited pending bills amounting to Ksh99 billion from the previous administration.

Of the Ksh99 billion bill, Ksh40 billion was accrued during the last year of NMS according to CoB.

