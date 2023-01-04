Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 3, 2022 – A murderer has died after crashing into a tree weeks after being released from prison.

Stephen Bonallie, 32, (pictured above) was killed on New Year’s Eve in County Durham, UK.

His death comes just weeks after finishing a 14-year jail term for murdering a disabled man in a bet.

In 2007, Bonallie (pictured above as a young man) and a gang of three people killed Brent Martin in Sunderland, UK after a £5 bet for which one of them could knock him out first.

The gang kicked and stamped on the 23-year-old before leaving him to die in a pool of blood with his pants around his ankles.

Brent (picture below), who was a disabled man with learning difficulties, pleaded with his attackers not to hurt him as he believed they were his friends but they refused and ended up killing him.

A year later Bonallie, who was 17 at the time, received an 18-year sentence but he was released last year after making ‘exceptional and unforeseen’ progress in prison.

The gang leader, William Hughes, then aged 22, was jailed for 22 years for Martin’s murder, while accomplice Marcus Miller, then aged 16, was jailed for 15 years.

After hearing the news of Bonallie’s death, Brent’s twin sister, Danielle Flynn (pictured below), wrote in a social media post: ‘This is Stephen Bonallie, one of the three who murdered my twin brother.

‘This year, when he was released I spent it upset, angry he was getting to start his life again when he was a big part in my brother losing his.

‘However I found out yesterday morning in disbelief that he died in a car accident. I spent the day with mixed emotions, happy, sad, gutted etc….

‘God works in mysterious ways and I think it comes to us all. I guess it’s because I’m human I know what it feels like to lose a brother and my mother knows what it feels like to lose a son so condolences to his family.’

Bonallie was travelling along the A167broad between Whitesmocks and Sniperley when he crashed and despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at hospital.

Another man in his 30s, who was also in the car, remains in a critical condition.

Brent’s mother, Brenda Martin, said the death of her son’s killer was an act of God.

‘It’s very sad for both families. Jesus works in funny ways. Stephen Bonallie was punished, which is only right,’ the 77-year-old said.

‘He was punished by someone higher up. I was told about Stephen’s death through my children.

‘My daughter posted about it online saying how sorry she was for the heartache it brought his parents.