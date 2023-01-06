Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, January 6, 2023 – Murdered Edwin Chiloba was a fashion stylist and a model.

He frequently posted photos on his social media platforms showcasing some of his fashion styles.

He loved cross-dressing as seen in the photos on his social platforms.

Chiloba was murdered and his body dumped along Kipenyo-Kaptinga Road in Uasin Gishu County on Wednesday.

May his soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.