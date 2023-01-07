Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 07 January 2023 – Jackton Odhiambo, the main suspect in the brutal murder of Eldoret-based model and LGBTQ activist, Edwin Chiloba, has a beautiful baby mama.

He shared photos on his Instagram account recently enjoying a photo shoot with his baby mama.

His deceased gay partner Edwin Chiloba was also present.

From the look of things, Odhiambo’s baby mama was okay with his gay affair with Chiloba.

Below are photos of his pretty baby mama.

