Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – A new report released by Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS) shows that women from Murang’a County are the most promiscuous in the country.

The report which was made public on Tuesday showed that women from Murang’a County are more likely to have more than two sexual partners.

The report shows Murang’a county women lead in promiscuity with 11 percent.

Kericho County came second with 6.5 percent followed by Busia at 6.2 percent.

Comparatively, men from Migori County recorded the highest with more than two sexual partners at 28.7 percent.

Elgeyo Marakwet followed at position two with 28.5 percent, while West Pokot came third at 27.2 percent.

According to the survey, a higher proportion of men, 15 percent than women 4 percent, reported having two or more sexual partners in the 12 months prior to the survey.

The average number of sexual partners is 7.4 among men and 2.3 among women.

