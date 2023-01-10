Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi will be President William Ruto’s running mate come 2027 and you can take that to the bank.

This was revealed by Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi, who claimed that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is a liability that Ruto cannot afford to have as a running mate.

In a statement on his Twitter, the ODM MP opined that the Mt Kenya region made a mistake that would take years to reverse.

“Facing Mt.Kenya, Kikuyu community has realized they made a mistake and it will take many years. Musalia Mudavadi will be Ruto’s running mate in 2027.

“I doubt if Raila supporters will trust you guys again. Dear Rigathi hii imeenda,” Amisi tweeted.

His remarks come a day after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua took a hike to Mount Kenya and prayed for President William Ruto.

“Facing Mount Kenya, I prayed to ‘Mwene Nyaga’ to give good health and wisdom to our Great Leader President William Ruto as he embarks on economic transformation of our nation and the restoration of the dignity of the Kenyan people.”

“Mlima is calm, steady, and stoic na iko sawa,” the DP tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.