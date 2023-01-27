Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 27, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has asked the Luhya community electorate and leaders not to participate in the planned countrywide rallies organised by Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

Speaking in Busia County during a meeting attended by leaders from Western Kenya on Friday, Mudavadi said Luhyas should not attend Raila Odinga’s protest rallies because the old man is greedy for power.

Mudavadi wondered why Raila Odinga is protesting five months after the election, urging him to accept the outcome of the election and move on like other leaders.

“The move by my brother Raila Odinga is a very bad move to a peace-loving nation like Kenya.

“Where has he been since the August election that he is now coming out five months after the election that the elections were not free and fair?

“I want to tell him to man up and accept the election outcome and move on,” Mudavadi said.

He also urged Luhya community members who are in opposition to join the government to increase the bargaining power of the Mulembe Nation in Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration

The Kenyan DAILY POST.