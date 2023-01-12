Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 12, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has issued a stern warning to those planning to derail his operations to keep off completely, or else they will have themselves to blame.

Mudavadi expressed his willingness to serve Kenyans from all walks of life but asked politicians to allow him get down to work.

“I will be demonstrating to those who want to distract us that we mean business,” Mudavadi stated.

According to him, his office is ready to deliver to Kenyans under the mandate assigned to it by the Head of State.

At the same time, he challenged government officials not to be part of the team that will be derailing the service delivery to the public.

“Kenyans want the change they were promised by the Kenya Kwanza team, which has since formed government,” Mudavadi emphasized.

The former ANC party leader warned that leaders must stop being selfish and turn their energies towards liberating the country for the betterment of all citizens for there is no dignity in poverty.

Mudavadi re-emphasized resolutions from the Cabinet retreat, in which top government officials, led by President William Ruto agreed to liberate every Kenyan from the chains of poverty.

“I believe quite a number of Kenyans have had an opportunity to listen to a very popular ringtone that notes, “there is no dignity in poverty”.

“This can only be achieved if leaders are honorable enough to uphold ethical and dignified approaches in serving the citizenry,” Mudavadi noted.

On Monday, Ruto issued Executive Order Number One of 2023 in which he reviewed the structure of government and placed the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary under the Executive Office of the President.

Mudavadi will oversee the Public Service Performance Management Unit and the government delivery services.

President Ruto also charged Mudavadi to work with Interior CS Kithure Kindiki to supervise ministries and state departments, and coordinate the government’s legislative agenda.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.