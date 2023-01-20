Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 20, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has laughed off claims by Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga won the August 9, 2022, Presidential election.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua, and Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, on Thursday claimed that Odinga won the race to State House with 8.1 million votes, against President William Ruto who reportedly managed less than 6 million votes.

“We have seen that 59% of the constituencies cannot be verified with absolute certainty. What can be verified is that Raila Odinga won the elections with 8, 170,355 votes representing 57.53% of the votes cast. Ruto got 5, 915, 973 votes representing 41.66%,” Kioni stated.

Responding to the allegations, Mudavadi said losers always get stuck in explanations of self-denial.

“There is a saying in life that speaks volumes. The winners celebrate and move on, while the losers get stuck in explanations of self-denial,” Mudavadi wrote on his social media page.

