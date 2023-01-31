Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – President William Ruto has warned cartels financing Raila Odinga’s revolution against his government that their days are numbered as far as paying taxes is concerned.

Last week, Ruto sensationally claimed that Raila’s protest rallies are being financed by cartels in the coffee, tea and milk sectors.

However, he warned them against evading tax and vowed to go hard on them.

Speaking yesterday during the National Assembly Post Election Seminar in Mombasa, the Head of State said that nobody would be exempted from paying tax.

In a subtle attack on former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is believed to be among the billionaires sponsoring Raila’s protests, Ruto vowed to ensure everyone pays taxes, including the former president who used to exempt himself from paying taxes.

“We cannot continue to operate in a space where those in power exempt themselves from paying taxes using all manner of instruments while those who do not have as much power pay tax.

“The good people who are used to exempting themselves from paying taxes their day is up and every citizen must pay tax.”

“It doesn’t matter even if they sponsor demonstrations so that they don’t pay tax, I want to promise them they will pay tax.

“No more exemptions, this country is not an animal farm where some are more equal than the others,” Ruto added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.