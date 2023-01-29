Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 29, 2023 – President William Ruto has dismissed Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader Raila Odinga’s planned protests against his administration.

Speaking in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi when he launched a housing project on Friday, Ruto accused Raila and other Azimio leaders of chasing their personal interests and not Kenyans’.

The head of state stated his government will not accept such, adding that he won’t be distracted by the Azimio team.

“Ile mimi siwezi kufanya ni kukubali ati watu wachache waniletee, wanibebee ati nishughulike na mambo ya, mambo ya familia yao na biashara yao.

“Niwache kazi ya wananchi milioni hamsini/ Hiyo sitafanya. That one I will not do. Tukubaliane tu mapema,” he said.

Ruto further blasted Azimio leaders for asking Kenyans to join their protests at Jacaranda Grounds, whereas their children are in the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) in Arusha, Tanzania.

This was in direct reference to Raila and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka whose children were nominated to EALA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST