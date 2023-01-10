Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, 10 January 2023 – A Louisiana mom shot a man dead after he broke into her house while she was home with her two young children on Sunday, Jan. 8, police said.

The suspect, Robert Rheams, allegedly broke into the home on Klein Road in Tangipahoa Parish, armed with a shovel and lug wrench in the early morning hours, the local sheriff’s office said.

Rheams, 51, and the woman got into a physical scuffle after she found him inside her home.

During the struggle, she shot him dead around 5 a.m., according to Chief Jimmy Travis.

The home intruder, who was out on parole after serving two decades in prison for armed robbery, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said he was also the suspect in a carjacking hours before he broke into the family’s home.

There have been no arrests and Travis said it appears that the woman was “exercising her second amendment rights to protect herself and her children from a violent home invasion.”