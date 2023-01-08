Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, 08 January 2023 – A mother has been caught on camera flogging her daughter who disappeared for two weeks during the December holiday.

The girl who left home on Christmas Eve, returned two weeks later only to be punished by her angry mother.

The video has generated mixed reactions.

Watch the video below