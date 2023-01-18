Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – Azimio leaders have continued to react to President William Ruto’s remarks that there was a plot to abduct and murder former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati before he could announce the winner of the August 9, 2022, presidential contest.

According to Ruto, former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s deep state wanted to murder Chebukati so that the commission would be paralyzed and a compliant commissioner would take over and subvert the people’s sovereignty by declaring Raila Odinga as the winner.

However, his utterances did not sit well with Azimio leaders, who have since shot back.

Speaking yesterday, Narok Senator asked Ruto to form a Commission of Inquiry and extend it to cover the last two elections (2017 and 2022), saying this would end all the conspiracy theories.

“Mr. President, to end all conspiracy theories and the talk on the IEBC debacles, let’s cut to the chase! Set up a Commission of Inquiry and extend it to cover the last two elections!….People are glorifying Chebukati as if he is a saint? NKT!” he tweeted.

On the other hand, Nairobi Senator has termed President Ruto’s remarks as ‘grave accusations’ saying he hopes those making them will provide evidence to back their allegations.

“Very grave allegations being made regarding what happened at Bomas in the lead up to the announcement of the Presidential result. I’m hoping the people making them will appear before the yet-to-be-formed commission of inquiry and provide the evidence backing these allegations.”

On his part, Kileleshwa MCA opined that the remarks made were a way to silence those not agreeing with their conduct at Bomas.

“Seems like IEBC is riding on some salacious claims as the perfect weapon to silence anyone not agreeing with their conduct at BOMAS. I wish that they’d provide evidence and not turn into state-sanctioned propagandists,” Alai said in a tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.