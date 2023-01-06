Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 6, 2023 – More photos have emerged of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua praying inside the sacred Mt Kenya forest.

Gachagua and his boss, President William Ruto, have retreated at Mt Kenya Safari Club accompanied by Cabinet secretaries and Principal Secretaries.

The agenda of the retreat is to adopt the administration’s economic transformation plan based on priorities of the Kenya Kwanza administration, dubbed ‘The Plan’

However, Gachagua has shared photos of him deep inside the forest praying to Mwene Nyaga (God) to give his boss President William Ruto wisdom to rule the country.

“H.E. President @WilliamsRuto and I arrived at the inaugural Retreat for Cabinet and Senior Ranks of the Executive at Fairmount Mount Kenya Safari Club at the foot of Mount Kenya last evening.

“I woke up early this morning at 4 am to make a nostalgic journey to The Mountain,” Gachagua wrote on his Twitter page.

Here are photos of Gachagua inside Mt Kenya forest praying Mwene Nyaga

The Kenyan DAILY POST.