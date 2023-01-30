Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 30, 2023 – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has predicted doom for Kenyan farmers after President William Ruto’s deal with Yoweri Museveni of Uganda.

According to Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina, Ruto’s deal with Museveni is meant to hurt Kenyan farmers.

Taking to Twitter, the ODM Senator alleged that Kenya has now allowed massive importation of milk and eggs from Uganda, which he said, will massively affect the Kenyan farmers who rely on the commodities to eke a living and support their families.

“I love East Africa but we must take care of our local market first. Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was wise to limit the amount of Milk that floods our market. President William Ruto has destroyed the milk market for local farmers -soon big milk processing companies will buy milk at 20 bob a liter from Farmers,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the Senator had suggested to Kenyans to brave for a tougher time ahead.

He appeared to say the economy was going to be tough for Kenyans to afford the basic necessities.

“I can tell you it’s rocky and it’s about to get nasty,” he stated.

His comments come even as trade and industrialization CS Moses Kuria toured Uganda on Friday to present a special message from President William Ruto to Yoweri Museveni.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.