Friday, January 27, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga released another bombshell of what transpired during the August 9, 2022, General Election.

Addressing his supporters in Nairobi, Raila claimed that he won the 2022 elections by more than 57% against William Ruto’s 41% and the actual results were ready on August 10.

However, former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati delayed announcing the results for another five days to doctor the numbers in favour of President William Ruto.

“The real results were out by August 10, 2022, in the morning, but Chebukati refused to announce the results because they knew there was a problem. All those days they kept you waiting, they were busy altering the results,” Raila thundered.

According to the Azimio Chief, Chebukati and former Commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu were the masterminds of the con game at IEBC and kept other commissioners in the dark.

“That is how the game was played. They were altering the results and even after doing so, they could not close the gap. Two days before announcing the results, they shut down the IEBC portal to alter the results even more,” he said.

At the same time, Raila alleged that IEBC had four servers located in the Netherlands, Venezuela, Anniversary Towers and Industrial Area, but they used the Venezuelan server which was manned by Jose Camargo to rig his victory.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.