Monday, 30 January 2023 – There was drama over the weekend after a man was undressed by some ladies and left stark naked outside an entertainment joint.

In the video, the aggrieved man is seen shedding tears while explaining how he entertained the ladies the whole night, only for them to turn against him later.

He even spent the night together with the ladies having fun after booking a room, not knowing that they had an evil plan.

“Nimewanunulia pombe usiku mzima alafu wakanitoa nguo zote. Wamechukua nguo zote,” the distressed man, who appears to be in his late fifties, is heard saying while trying to cover his manhood.

Curious onlookers milled around to witness the dramatic incident.

Watch the video through this link.

Ladies undresses a man and leave him stark naked after spending a night together pic.twitter.com/OfZMh20xxE — Mushene Moto (@MotoMushene) January 30, 2023

The Kenyan DAILY POST.