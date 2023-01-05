Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – A man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill his mother by poisoning her drinking water after being arraigned before a Mombasa court.

Andre Songai Wanyonyi who appeared before Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Rita Orora, pleaded for leniency.

He said he threatened to poison his mother, Elizabeth Wanyonyi’s drinking water after he learnt of her plans to sell the family’s plot left behind by his late father.

Songai said;

“I threatened her, it is true, however, I did it under the influence of alcohol since my mother wanted to sell a family plot behind my back that is the genesis of all this trouble between me and my mother.”

He told the court that he was remorseful and would not repeat it again. The magistrate howeverdirected that he be remanded at the Shimo la Tewa prison.

The matter will be mentioned on January 10 for further directions.