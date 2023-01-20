Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, January 20, 2023 – Missing actor, Julian Sands was on the move 48 hours after he was reported missing in an ‘extremely dangerous’ California mountains, police have revealed.

Sands, 65, has not been seen since attempting to climb Mount Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains, a popular but dangerous trail in Los Angeles.

Search and rescue attempts have so far been thwarted by the hazardous conditions, with heavy snow hitting the area over the weekend.

But a police update has now confirmed that Sands is believed to have still been on the move on Sunday due to phone pings obtained by officers.

Additional pings have been attempted, but have been unsuccessful likely due to Sands’ phone having run out of power.

A spokesperson for San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said: ‘On January 15, 2023, phone pings showed Sands to be heading to the Mount Baldy area.

Additional phone pings from the cell provider were attempted but were unsuccessful, due to the lack of cell service and most likely cell phone power failure.

‘A delayed ping through Sands’ Apple iPhone operating system, from January 14, 2023, provided a possible location on one of the trails leading to the summit of Mount Baldy. This area was checked by ground searchers and by helicopter.

‘Ground and air searchers were unable to locate any evidence in this area that would assist in locating Mr. Sands. Because of avalanche risks and trail conditions, the ground crews were pulled off the mountain on Saturday evening.

‘However, the search continues by helicopter and drones when the weather permits. Additional ground searches will be scheduled when the weather improves, and it is safe for our rescue crews.’

The actor’s children Henry, Natalya, and Imogen joined the search efforts yesterday.

Henry, his 37-year-old son from his first marriage, is himself an experienced hiker and is understood to have retraced the route his father took before having to abandon his efforts due to hostile weather.

Imogen and Natalya are from his current marriage to Evgnia Citkowitz.

It comes after a ground search was attempted on Saturday, but also had to be abandoned due to a storm. It has not been safe to send rescue teams back out since.

Drones and helicopters have been deployed to the mountain range, which is 40 miles from Los Angeles, where the actor has lived in Beverly Hills since 2020.

Rescuers last night recovered a snow-covered car thought to belong to Sands, which was towed away from the area. It is not known if the actor would have taken a tent, but a source close to the family said he would have been ‘well equipped’ for a day’s hike.

A source close to the family said: ‘Henry is taking a very practical approach in organising everything and getting involved.

‘I think it was just instinct for him to fly out when he heard his father was missing.’