Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, January 22, 2023 – Beauty queen, Miss Wales, has been rushed to hospital after being seriously injured in a horror car crash.

Darcey Corria, 21, was involved in the crash near Bridgend, south Wales which closed parts of the M4 for several hours.

She is reported to have broken two bones in her neck and her pelvis in the accident.

She has been taken to the University of Wales Hospital in Cardiff for treatment.

A spokesperson for Miss Wales said: “Event organisers at Miss Wales, as well as her family, are hopeful and confident that she will still be able to do this thanks to the incredible team of medics at UHW and her own personal determination.”

Ms Corria was crowned Ms. Wales 2022 last May and is due to represent Wales in the 71st annual Miss World pageant, which is just 4 months away.

South Wales Police said: “We are dealing with a serious road traffic collision which happened on the eastbound carriageway of the M4 motorway between junctions 35 (Pencoed) and 36 (Sarn) which was reported at 6pm this evening.

“Because of the nature of the collision it has been necessary to close the carriageway completely while investigations have been continuing.

“A female has been taken to the University Hospital of Wales with what are described as serious injuries.”