Monday, January 9, 2023 – In what may be construed as a misplaced priority, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is planning a massive ceremony to officially crown President William Ruto as Mt. Kenya King.

Speaking yesterday, Gachagua revealed plans to welcome Ruto as a King in Mt. Kenya.

He stated that they will begin the tour from Githurai, through Ruiru, River Chania, Kenol, Maragua, and Murang’a.

According to the Deputy President, the welcoming party will then snake through Sagana, Kutus, Kerugoya, Kangumo, and Chaka before concluding at the Sagana State Lodge.

“We are planning to welcome our leader for his homecoming because we have a tradition here in the central region on how we receive our kings,” he revealed to the congregation at Nanyuki Stadium in Laikipia county.

“On our tour, we will make a stopover at river Chania to give thanks to God, this tour would be planned meticulously,” he continued.

He noted that the homecoming party would culminate at Sagana State Lodge, where they will discuss matters affecting residents of central Kenya.

“It is at Sagana that we will host a leaders’ meeting where we will discuss issues of milk, coffee, tea, potatoes, water, and road infrastructure,” he noted.

Gachagua also thanked Ruto for nominating him as his deputy.

“We agreed that I should remain here on the mountain and defend what we have in our hands.”

“I also request you to seek support from other regions as we already had the Central and Rift Valley regions in our hands,” he added.

This comes even as Kenyans still struggle to get basic commodities that have gone beyond reach as a result of the removal of subsidies by Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST