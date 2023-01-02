Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 02 January 2023 – Gigi Jordan, the millionaire pharmaceutical executive convicted of manslaughter in the death of her 8-year-old son, was found dead inside her Brooklyn home in what cops are investigating as a possible suicide.

Her body was found around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at her apartment in Stuyvesant Heights, just hours after US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued an order that was expected to send Jordan, 62, back to prison.

The cause of death has yet to be determined, but sources said a note was found at the scene. The Post reports.

Jordan was accused of force-feeding her autistic son, Jude Mirra, a lethal dose of pills in February 2010 inside a luxury suite at the Peninsula Hotel.

During a six-week trial, Jordan’s defense lawyers argued she killed the boy while in a state of extreme emotional disturbance, fearing he was about to be murdered by her ex-husband.

A Manhattan jury acquitted her of the top murder count, but found Jordan guilty of manslaughter in 2014.

Jordan was sentenced to 18 years in prison, but a federal judge tossed her conviction in 2020 over a procedural misstep.

The trial judge had briefly sealed the courtroom over the objection of Jordan’s lawyers and US Magistrate Judge Sarah Cave ruled that while the error hadn’t harmed Jordan’s case, her Sixth Amendment right to a fair trial had been violated.

Jordan was freed from prison Dec. 9, 2020, after serving more than 10 years of her sentence.

At the time, Cave ordered her released to home confinement on a $250,000 bond as her case played out.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, Sotomayor issued an order reversing a previous one from Dec. 20 allowing Jordan to remain free on bail while the high court weighed her appeal, Law & Crime reported.

Gigi Jordan was found dead on Friday after learning she was likely going back to prison.