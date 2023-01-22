Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 22, 2023 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko, has called for the arrest of all Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders who have been claiming that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga won the August 9, 2022, Presidential election.

Azimio leaders led by Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, have been claiming that Raila Odinga won the last election with 8.1 million votes with President William Ruto coming second with 5.9 million votes.

Sonko, who spoke in Machakos County, said the Azimio leaders’ claim was akin to treason and called for their arrest.

“What you are doing amounts to treason, the government is intact. We won’t allow you to incite Kenyans when they are waiting for development, that is returning Kenyans behind,” Sonko said.

Sonko added that his new job will be to protect the President and his government from critics.

“I know that in Ukambani we didn’t give President William Ruto a lot of votes. But, we have a president who doesn’t want to mix leadership with politics,” Sonko said.

“When there was hunger in Ukambani, we witnessed lorries transporting food to Kitui, Makueni and Machakos. So, we have a president who doesn’t discriminate whether we voted for him or not, he is busy implementing development projects.

“So, I urge you. For now, let’s support the government. We must ensure that the government is stable,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.