Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has admitted meeting former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i and said they had a one-on-one talk.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Miguna, who was sent into exile by Matiang’i in 2018, said he bumped into the former Interior CS at Karen Country club and they had a small conversation.

Miguna said Matiang’i has become fat as a toad and he asked whether he is alive and why he doesn’t appear in public since the day President William Ruto won the presidency in August.

The rambunctious lawyer further said if Kenya is a country governed by law, Matiang’i will be rotting in jail for abusing his powers when he was interior CS.

“I bumped into Matiang’i at the Karen Country Club today in the morning and I asked him, “Are you still alive?” He responded, “Yes, I am not dead.” The man is fatter than a toad. He would be serving a jail term of 550 years in countries governed by the rule of law!,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.