Tuesday, January 3, 2023 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has backed Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s order to ban nightclubs from operating in residential areas following numerous complaints from the public on noise pollution.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Miguna said the entertainment joints should be located in areas where families are not raised.

“Nairobi residents neither need nor want clubs, bars and brothels in residential areas. We don’t need clubs, bars and brothels near our primary and secondary schools,” Miguna said.

Miguna suggested that the joints should be left to operate in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) and Industrial Area.

“These “businesses” should operate in the CBD, Industrial Area and other places where people don’t raise families,’ he added.

In December 2022, Governor Sakaja announced that no nightclub licenses will be issued to premises operating in residential areas and added that licenses would only be issued to clubs within the CBD and specified streets.

