Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has said he will not be available to swear in Raila Odinga as the ‘People’s President’ for the second time.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Miguna also said he is not prepared to help the Opposition leaders to urge their supporters not to recognise William Ruto as the legitimate President of Kenya.

The ‘General’ further accused Raila of conmanship, insisting that this time around, the former Prime minister is on his own.

“Please tell conman @RailaOdinga that General @Miguna Miguna isn’t available to swear him in as the People’s President, nor am I prepared to help him boycott or resist the DULY-ELECTED President of the Republic of Kenya. The cowardly and treacherous conman is on his own!,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

Miguna’s sentiments follow Raila’s announcement during the Kamukunji rally on Monday that Ruto rigged the August 9, 2022, presidential poll.

“We do not recognise the Kenya Kwanza administration as a legitimate government and Ruto as the president or any official in his government,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.