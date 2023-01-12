Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 12 January 2023 – Renowned beauty entrepreneur and brand influencer, Michelle Ntalami, has denied claims by former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, that she had an affair with murdered model and LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba.

Sonko had claimed in a post on his social media platforms that the two were an item.

He alleged that Michelle paid a glowing tribute to Chiloba because they were dating.

However, she denied the claims and urged Sonko to stop propagating lies and let Chiloba rest in peace.

She further said that she has always held Sonko in high regard and urged him to stop stooping low.

“With all due respect Sir, please write/speak only the things you are certain of. The late @its_edwinchiloba and I were friends. If you understood the dynamics, you would know a feminine woman like me would be the LAST person he’d be attracted to. This is a sensitive matter. Stop propagating lies, let the DCI do their job, and let’s let Edwin rest. I’ve always held you in high regard, I believe you are above this. Asante,” she wrote.

