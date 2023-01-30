Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 30, 2023 – Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain, Lionel Messi has revealed his Instagram account was ‘blocked’ after he received ‘a million messages’ after their World Cup triumph in Qatar.

Messi won the Golden Ball and Silver Boot awards in the tournament after guiding his country to their first World Cup win since 1986.

‘My Instagram was blocked for a few days because of the amount of messages I received after winning the World Cup,’ the PSG star told Urbana Play in quotes carried by ESPN.

He also revealed running his Instagram on his own, and not using ‘any company or other person’ to manage posts.

The Argentine legend has scored just once since returning from the World Cup, but has still bagged 13 goals in 21 games for PSG this season.

He was previously expected to pen a new deal with the French Giants, but recent reports have suggested he is unsure about resigning after interest from his former club Barcelona as well as Inter Miami and multiple Saudi clubs.

According to Marca, Messi has become less keen on PSG since the World Cup, which has sparked a ‘change of mentality’ in the forward – who now values ‘other things for the immediate future’.