Saturday, 28 January 2023 – A young man by the name Samuel Makamba whose photo went viral showing him begging for a job in the streets with a manilla-inscribed plea pinned to his back, can finally breathe a sigh of relief after Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza came to his rescue.

Despite Samuel having 2 Bachelor’s Degrees and CPA certification, he has been unsuccessfully seeking gainful employment for the last 9 years.

Kawira called him to her office and promised to give him a job.

She urged her fellow leaders to look into the welfare of the youth and create opportunities for them to generate income as they work towards diminishing the high rate of unemployment in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.